La compensación de Marketing in United States en Dell Technologies varía desde $103K por year para L5 hasta $198K por year para L9. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $220K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dell Technologies. Última actualización: 12/6/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K


33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En Dell Technologies, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de consolidación de 3 años:
33.3% se consolida en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se consolida en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se consolida en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
