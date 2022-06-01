Directorio de Empresas
Cutover
Cutover Salarios

El rango salarial de Cutover oscila entre $78,877 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $299,088 para un Desarrollo de Negocios en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cutover. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Desarrollo de Negocios
$299K
Gerente de Producto
$102K
Reclutador
$137K

Ingeniero de Software
$78.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

据报道，Cutover最高薪的职位是Desarrollo de Negocios at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$299,088。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Cutover的年总薪酬中位数为$119,462。

