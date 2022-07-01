Directorio de Empresas
Critical Start
Critical Start Salarios

El rango salarial de Critical Start oscila entre $55,275 en compensación total anual para un Analista de Ciberseguridad en el extremo inferior y $189,050 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Critical Start. Última actualización: 8/4/2025

$160K

Analista de Ciberseguridad
$55.3K
Ingeniero de Software
$120K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$189K

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Critical Start is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical Start is $119,595.

