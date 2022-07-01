Directorio de Empresas
Critical Start
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Mejores Perspectivas
  • Contribuye algo único sobre Critical Start que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    CRITICALSTART is leading the way in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Our Trusted Behavior Registry reviews every alert to determine if it was generated by known-good behavior versus unknown behaviors that need to be investigated by our analysts. This allows us to resolve every alert and stop accepting risk - leveraging our transparent platform and native iOS and Android mobile apps. CRITICALSTART’s MDR services support a wide range of leading enterprise security technology partners, including Blackberry Cylance, Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, Devo, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, and Splunk, among others.Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Cybersecurity Consulting Services.

    http://www.criticalstart.com
    Sitio Web
    2012
    Año de Fundación
    230
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Critical Start

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Zimperium
    • Zoot Enterprises
    • Anomali
    • Bugcrowd
    • Radisys
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos