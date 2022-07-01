Directorio de Empresas
Credible
Credible Salarios

El rango salarial de Credible oscila entre $99,545 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior y $216,075 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Credible. Última actualización: 8/6/2025

$160K

Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$216K
Científico de Datos
$168K
Diseñador de Productos
$191K

Gerente de Producto
$99.5K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $164K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Credible es Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $216,075. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Credible es $168,300.

