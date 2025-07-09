Directorio de Empresas
Converge
Converge Salarios

El rango salarial de Converge oscila entre $60,655 en compensación total anual para un Diseñador de Productos in United Kingdom en el extremo inferior y $95,023 para un Marketing in United States en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Converge. Última actualización: 8/5/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Control
$93.1K
Marketing
$95K
Diseñador de Productos
$60.7K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Converge es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $95,023. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Converge es $93,104.

