La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in New York City Area en Citadel varía desde $408K por year para L1 hasta $643K por year para L5. El paquete de compensación year mediano in New York City Area totaliza $570K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Citadel. Última actualización: 9/30/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
