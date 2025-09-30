Directorio de empresas
Citadel
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

  • New York City Area

Citadel Ingeniero de Software Salarios en New York City Area

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in New York City Area en Citadel varía desde $408K por year para L1 hasta $643K por year para L5. El paquete de compensación year mediano in New York City Area totaliza $570K.

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
(Nivel Inicial)
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Citadel?

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Producción

Ingeniero Site Reliability

Ingeniero de Sistemas

Desarrollador Cuantitativo

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ingeniero de Software at Citadel in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $875,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel for the Ingeniero de Software role in New York City Area is $500,000.

