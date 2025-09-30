La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Poland en Ciklum totaliza PLN 313K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Poland totaliza PLN 291K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Ciklum. Última actualización: 9/30/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Junior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 313K
PLN 313K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títulos IncluidosEnviar Nuevo Título