Directorio de empresas
Ciklum
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

  • Czech Republic

Ciklum Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Czech Republic

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Czech Republic en Ciklum totaliza CZK 1.11M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Czech Republic totaliza CZK 1.16M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Ciklum. Última actualización: 9/30/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Agregar CompComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivel Inicial)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.11M
CZK 1.11M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Ver 1 Más Niveles
Agregar CompComparar Niveles

CZK 3.5M

Que Te Paguen Lo Justo, No Te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de CZK 657K+ (a veces CZK 6.57M+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles
Salarios de Pasantías

Contribuir
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Ciklum?

Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Ingeniero de Software ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

Títulos Incluidos

Enviar Nuevo Título

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Ciklum in Czech Republic tiene una compensación total anual de CZK 1,265,730. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Ciklum para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Czech Republic es CZK 1,164,057.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Ciklum

Empresas relacionadas

  • Neueda
  • Softwire
  • Equal Experts
  • Sparta Global
  • Ideagen Plc
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros recursos