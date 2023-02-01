Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salarios

Directorio de empresas
El salario de Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints varía desde $13,431 en compensación total por año para un Asistente Administrativo en el nivel más bajo hasta $124,320 para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Última actualización: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $124K
Asistente Administrativo
$13.4K
Servicio al Cliente
$56.3K

Tecnólogo en Informática (TI)
$45.5K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$75.6K
Investigador UX
$98.5K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $124,320. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints es $65,950.

Otros recursos