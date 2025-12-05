Directorio de empresas
CGI
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Gerente de Proyecto

  • Todos los Salarios de Gerente de Proyecto

CGI Gerente de Proyecto Salarios

La compensación de Gerente de Proyecto in Canada en CGI varía desde CA$93.6K por year para Project Manager hasta CA$113K por year para Senior Project Manager. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Canada totaliza CA$98.7K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de CGI. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Agregar CompComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Agregar CompComparar Niveles
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles

Contribuir
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en CGI?

Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Gerente de Proyecto ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Proyecto en CGI in Canada tiene una compensación total anual de CA$128,107. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en CGI para el puesto de Gerente de Proyecto in Canada es CA$96,226.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para CGI

Empresas relacionadas

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.