CGG Salarios

El rango salarial de CGG oscila entre $65,631 en compensación total anual para un Científico de Datos en el extremo inferior y $99,735 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de CGG. Última actualización: 8/17/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $68.3K
Analista de Datos
$86.6K
Científico de Datos
$65.6K

Ingeniero Geológico
$69.7K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$99.7K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at CGG is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGG is $69,650.

