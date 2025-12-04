Directorio de empresas
Cervello
Cervello Gerente de Proyecto Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Proyecto in United States en Cervello totaliza $180K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Cervello. Última actualización: 12/4/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Cervello
Project Manager
Boston, MA
Total por año
$180K
Nivel
-
Salario base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$30K
Años en la empresa
6 Años
Años de exp.
6 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Cervello?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Proyecto en Cervello in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $186,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Cervello para el puesto de Gerente de Proyecto in United States es $178,000.

