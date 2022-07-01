Cervello Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Cervello
El rango salarial de Cervello oscila entre $90,450 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $243,210 para un Gerente de Programa en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cervello. Última actualización: 8/17/2025

$160K

Gerente de Programa
$243K
Gerente de Proyecto
$148K
Ingeniero de Software
$90.5K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Cervello es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $243,210. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cervello es $148,255.

