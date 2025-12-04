Directorio de empresas
Cepton
Cepton Ingeniero de Hardware Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Hardware in United States en Cepton totaliza $163K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Cepton. Última actualización: 12/4/2025

Paquete Mediano
Cepton
ASIC Design Engineer
San Francisco Bay Area
Total por año
$163K
Nivel
Salario base
$161K
Stock (/yr)
$2K
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
2-4 Años
Años de exp.
5-10 Años
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Hardware en Cepton in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $172,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Cepton para el puesto de Ingeniero de Hardware in United States es $163,000.

