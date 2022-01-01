Directorio de empresas
Centene Salarios

El salario de Centene varía desde $42,785 en compensación total por año para un Asistente Administrativo en el nivel más bajo hasta $193,463 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Centene. Última actualización: 9/9/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

Ingeniero de Machine Learning

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero Site Reliability

Analista de Negocios
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
Actuario
Median $110K

Científico de Datos
Median $99.1K
Analista de Datos
Median $79K
Gerente de Proyectos
Median $81K
Tecnólogo en Informática (TI)
Median $116K
Gerente de Programas Técnicos
Median $130K
Diseñador de Productos
Median $140K
Gerente de Productos
Median $120K
Contador
$78.4K
Asistente Administrativo
$42.8K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$97.3K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$193K
Analista Financiero
$66.3K
Recursos Humanos
$158K
Marketing
$191K
Gerente de Programas
$147K
Reclutador
$151K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$118K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $180K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$145K

Arquitecto de Datos

Investigador UX
$98K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Centene es Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $193,463. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Centene es $117,203.

