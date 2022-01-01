Censys Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango salarial de Censys oscila entre $122,400 en compensación total anual para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior y $289,100 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Censys. Última actualización: 7/24/2025

$160K

Gerente de Producto
$289K
Reclutador
$122K
Ingeniero de Software
$199K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Censys es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $289,100. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Censys es $198,716.

Otros Recursos