Directorio de empresas
Canadian Solar
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Canadian Solar que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Canadian Solar Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar products globally. It operates through two segments: CSI Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers solar modules, battery storage solutions, and EPC services. The Global Energy segment develops, constructs, maintains, and sells solar and battery storage projects, and provides O&M and asset management services. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

    canadiansolar.com
    Sitio web
    2006
    Año de fundación
    13,535
    # de empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Canadian Solar

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Stripe
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos