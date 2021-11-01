Directorio de Empresas
Calix
Calix Salarios

El rango salarial de Calix oscila entre $75,891 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $271,460 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Calix. Última actualización: 8/12/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $75.9K
Jefe de Gabinete
$78.8K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$192K

Diseñador de Productos
$186K
Gerente de Producto
$122K
Ingeniero de Ventas
$121K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$271K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$176K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Calix es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $271,460. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Calix es $149,138.

