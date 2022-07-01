Bybit Salarios

Directorio de empresas
El salario de Bybit varía desde $29,850 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el nivel más bajo hasta $131,829 para un Analista de Negocios en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bybit. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $110K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Analista de Datos
Median $118K
Analista de Negocios
$132K

Marketing
$73.9K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$50.2K
Diseñador de Productos
$111K
Gerente de Productos
$67.9K
Ventas
$29.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

La función mejor pagada reportada en Bybit es Analista de Negocios con una compensación total anual de $131,829.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Bybit er $91,900.

