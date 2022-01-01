Directorio de empresas
Bungie
Bungie Salarios

El salario de Bungie varía desde $108,455 en compensación total por año para un Cybersecurity Analyst en el nivel más bajo hasta $285,420 para un Marketing en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bungie. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $163K

Ingeniero de Software de Videojuegos

Recursos Humanos
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Gerente de Productos
$249K
Reclutador
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Gerente de Programas Técnicos
$143K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Bungie es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $285,420. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Bungie es $186,930.

