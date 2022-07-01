Directorio de Empresas
Bringg
Bringg Salarios

El rango salarial de Bringg oscila entre $82,963 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $165,755 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior.

$160K

Éxito del Cliente
$112K
Ingeniero de Software
$83K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$166K

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Bringg is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bringg is $112,244.

