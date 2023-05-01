Directorio de empresas
Blackline Safety
    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Sitio web
    2004
    Año de fundación
    481
    # de empleados
    $50M-$100M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

