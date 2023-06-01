Directorio de Empresas
Bitvavo
Bitvavo Salarios

El rango salarial de Bitvavo oscila entre $77,652 en compensación total anual para un Científico de Datos en el extremo inferior y $137,703 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bitvavo. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $104K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Científico de Datos
$77.7K
Gerente de Producto
$130K

Gerente de Proyecto
$138K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Bitvavo er Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $137,703. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Bitvavo er $117,110.

