Biofourmis Salarios

El rango salarial de Biofourmis oscila entre $24,134 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $439,185 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Biofourmis. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $24.1K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Científico de Datos
$83.6K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$79.6K

Gerente de Producto
$439K
Reclutador
$99.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$50.1K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Biofourmis is Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $439,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Biofourmis is $81,590.

