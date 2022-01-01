Directorio de empresas
Bio-Techne
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa

Bio-Techne Salarios

El salario de Bio-Techne varía desde $84,000 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $157,785 para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bio-Techne. Última actualización: 10/9/2025

$160K

Que Te Paguen Lo Justo, No Te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $84K
Científico de Datos
$121K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$158K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Gerente de Programas
$121K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Bio-Techne is Ingeniero Mecánico at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,785. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bio-Techne is $120,747.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Bio-Techne

Empresas relacionadas

  • Cerner
  • EPAM Systems
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Honeywell
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros recursos