Bentley Systems Salarios

El rango salarial de Bentley Systems oscila entre $8,861 en compensación total anual para un Escritor Técnico en el extremo inferior y $112,435 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bentley Systems. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $88.7K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ventas
Median $100K
Servicio al Cliente
$49K

Científico de Datos
$90.5K
Consultor de Gestión
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$25.5K
Diseñador de Productos
$64.3K
Gerente de Producto
$99.2K
Gerente de Proyecto
$108K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$99.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$112K
Escritor Técnico
$8.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bentley Systems הוא Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $112,435. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bentley Systems הוא $88,740.

Otros Recursos