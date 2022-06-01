Directorio de Empresas
BenQ
BenQ Salarios

El rango salarial de BenQ oscila entre $21,449 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior y $32,017 para un Analista de Negocios en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BenQ. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $32K
Analista de Negocios
$32K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$25.8K

Gerente de Producto
$21.4K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en BenQ es Analista de Negocios at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $32,017. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en BenQ es $28,910.

