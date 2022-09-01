Directorio de Empresas
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Salarios

El rango salarial de Bending Spoons oscila entre $55,272 en compensación total anual para un Marketing en el extremo inferior y $154,372 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bending Spoons. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $83.8K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Analista de Negocios
$71.3K
Analista de Datos
$65.6K

Científico de Datos
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Gerente de Producto
$59.7K
Reclutador
$86K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Bending Spoons es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $154,372. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bending Spoons es $71,324.

Otros Recursos