Bench Accounting Salarios

El rango salarial de Bench Accounting oscila entre $56,060 en compensación total anual para un Ventas en el extremo inferior y $199,826 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bench Accounting. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $102K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Diseñador de Productos
Median $76.5K
Servicio al Cliente
$57.3K

Gerente de Producto
Median $75K
Ventas
$56.1K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$200K
Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Bench Accounting is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,826. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bench Accounting is $75,747.

