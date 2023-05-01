Behaviour Interactive Salarios

Directorio de empresas
El salario de Behaviour Interactive varía desde $61,772 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $122,794 para un Gerente de Productos en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Behaviour Interactive. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $61.8K

Ingeniero de Software de Videojuegos

Analista de Datos
$62.5K
Gerente de Productos
$123K

Reclutador
$84.6K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Behaviour Interactive je Gerente de Productos at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $122,794. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Behaviour Interactive je $73,523.

