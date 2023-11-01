BearingPoint Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
BearingPoint
El rango salarial de BearingPoint oscila entre $15,112 en compensación total anual para un Diseñador de Productos en el extremo inferior y $157,400 para un Consultor de Gestión en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BearingPoint. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Consultor de Gestión
Median $157K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $19.5K
Analista de Negocios
$53.8K

Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$56.7K
Diseñador de Productos
$15.1K
Gerente de Producto
$46.6K
Gerente de Proyecto
$52.9K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$55.4K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at BearingPoint is Consultor de Gestión with a yearly total compensation of $157,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BearingPoint is $53,361.

