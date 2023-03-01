Directorio de Empresas
BDO USA
BDO USA Salarios

El rango salarial de BDO USA oscila entre $79,395 en compensación total anual para un Analista de Negocios en el extremo inferior y $189,050 para un Gerente de Socios en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BDO USA. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Contador
Median $108K

Contador Fiscal

Auditor

Ingeniero de Software
Median $85K
Consultor de Gestión
Median $89K

Analista de Negocios
$79.4K
Gerente de Socios
$189K
Gerente de Producto
$144K
Gerente de Proyecto
$152K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$151K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en BDO USA es Gerente de Socios at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $189,050. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en BDO USA es $126,138.

