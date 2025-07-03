Bank of England Salarios

Directorio de empresas
El salario de Bank of England varía desde $40,775 en compensación total por año para un Asistente Administrativo en el nivel más bajo hasta $196,213 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bank of England. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Científico de Datos
Median $72K
Analista Financiero
Median $67.5K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $42.6K

Asistente Administrativo
$40.8K
Analista de Negocio
$89.1K
Desarrollo de Negocio
$50.3K
Analista de Datos
$67.8K
Banquero de Inversión
$52.7K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$196K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Bank of England es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $196,213. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Bank of England es $67,468.

Otros recursos