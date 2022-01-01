Directorio de Empresas
BambooHR
BambooHR Salarios

El rango salarial de BambooHR oscila entre $55,000 en compensación total anual para un Ventas en el extremo inferior y $223,328 para un Gerente de Socios en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BambooHR. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $125K
Gerente de Producto
Median $157K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$148K

Gerente de Socios
$223K
Reclutador
$69.3K
Ventas
Median $55K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at BambooHR is Gerente de Socios at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BambooHR is $136,368.

