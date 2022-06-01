Directorio de empresas
Axcient
Axcient Salarios

El salario de Axcient varía desde $30,150 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $241,200 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Axcient. Última actualización: 11/14/2025

Analista de Negocio
$76.1K
Ventas
$99.5K
Ingeniero de Software
$30.2K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$241K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Axcient es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $241,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Axcient es $87,809.

