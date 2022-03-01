Directorio de empresas
AVEVA
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa

AVEVA Salarios

El salario de AVEVA varía desde $26,427 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el nivel más bajo hasta $209,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AVEVA. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Que Te Paguen Lo Justo, No Te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $209K
Tecnólogo en Informática (TI)
Median $111K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Marketing
Median $120K
Servicio al Cliente
$147K
Científico de Datos
$99.5K
Analista Financiero
$102K
Diseñador de Productos
$100K
Gerente de Productos
$128K
Gerente de Programas
$67.2K
Gerente de Proyectos
$92.2K
Ventas
$26.4K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$113K
Gerente de Programas Técnicos
$148K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en AVEVA es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $209,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en AVEVA es $111,000.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para AVEVA

Empresas relacionadas

  • Verint
  • IHS Markit
  • EQ
  • Oliver Wyman
  • Cognizant
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros recursos