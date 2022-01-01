Directorio de empresas
Avenue Code
Avenue Code Salarios

El salario de Avenue Code varía desde $22,038 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el nivel más bajo hasta $201,000 para un Gerente de Proyectos en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avenue Code. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $30.1K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Gerente de Productos
Median $95.9K
Analista de Negocios
$111K

Diseñador de Productos
$39.6K
Gerente de Proyectos
$201K
Reclutador
$22K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$52.3K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$71.6K
Investigador UX
$135K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Avenue Code es Gerente de Proyectos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $201,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Avenue Code es $71,640.

