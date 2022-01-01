Directorio de Empresas
Avast Software
Avast Software Salarios

El rango salarial de Avast Software oscila entre $44,774 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $125,290 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avast Software. Última actualización: 8/9/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $44.8K
Gerente de Producto
$125K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$98.5K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Avast Software es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $125,290. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Avast Software es $98,490.

