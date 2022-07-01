Directorio de Empresas
AudioEye
AudioEye Salarios

El rango salarial de AudioEye oscila entre $169,150 en compensación total anual para un Científico de Datos en el extremo inferior y $282,580 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AudioEye. Última actualización: 8/22/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
$169K
Diseñador de Productos
$231K
Gerente de Producto
$224K

Ventas
$225K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$283K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di AudioEye adalah Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $282,580. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di AudioEye adalah $224,870.

