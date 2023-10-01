Directorio de empresas
Ather Energy
Ather Energy Salarios

El salario de Ather Energy varía desde $19,714 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el nivel más bajo hasta $25,089 para un Reclutador en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Ather Energy. Última actualización: 10/9/2025

$160K

Recursos Humanos
$21.6K
Marketing
$19.7K
Diseñador de Productos
$20.9K

Reclutador
$25.1K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Ather Energy es Reclutador at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $25,089. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Ather Energy es $21,255.

