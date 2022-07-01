Directorio de empresas
Assured Consulting Solutions
    Rewarding Work. Generous Benefits. Committed to You.Assured Consulting Solutions delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. We provide strategic and innovative solutions for customer needs across the business, technology, and organizational spectrum. Our talented team of architects, engineers, designers, planners, scientists, management, and workforce change professionals works with industry leaders, technology innovators, and partners to develop and implement progressive solutions to further the mission needs of our customers.We offer dynamic and fulfilling careers for experienced and cleared professionals, military veterans, and recent graduates. Since 2011, we have been providing advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of our nation's security. We owe our success to our dedicated, diverse, and highly skilled workforce.We offer a unique work environment that promotes individual growth and rewards individual and team performance. If you would like to be a part of an energetic and forward-thinking company that is committed to taking enterprises to new levels of productivity and effectiveness using leading edge technologies, ACS is the place for you!

    assured-consulting.com
    2011
    90
    $10M-$50M
