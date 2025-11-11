La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in United States en Apex Fintech Solutions totaliza $107K por year para Software Engineer I. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $132K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Apex Fintech Solutions. Última actualización: 11/11/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer I
$107K
$97.5K
$0
$9.8K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
