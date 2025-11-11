Directorio de empresas
Apex Fintech Solutions
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Ingeniero de Software Backend

Apex Fintech Solutions Ingeniero de Software Backend Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in United States en Apex Fintech Solutions totaliza $107K por year para Software Engineer I. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $132K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Apex Fintech Solutions. Última actualización: 11/11/2025

Promedio Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer I
(Nivel Inicial)
$107K
$97.5K
$0
$9.8K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ver 1 Más Niveles
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Apex Fintech Solutions?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software Backend en Apex Fintech Solutions in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $143,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Apex Fintech Solutions para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software Backend in United States es $120,000.

Otros recursos