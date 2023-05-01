Directorio de empresas
Anchor Health Properties
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Anchor Health Properties que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Anchor Health Properties is a healthcare real estate development, management, and investment company that focuses exclusively on healthcare facilities. With over 35 years of experience, they prioritize a patient-centric approach and foster strong relationships within healthcare, real estate, and finance. They have completed over $1.7B in development projects, manage over 8.5M square feet, and have invested over $3B in stabilized healthcare facilities. Their success is built upon long-lasting relationships, open communication, and cross-collaboration to drive an integrated, efficient, and successful approach to healthcare real estate.

    https://anchorhealthproperties.com
    Sitio web
    1985
    Año de fundación
    126
    # de empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Anchor Health Properties

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos