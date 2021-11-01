Amplify Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango salarial de Amplify oscila entre $73,500 en compensación total anual para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $160,800 para un Reclutador en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Amplify. Última actualización: 8/24/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $135K
Gerente de Producto
Median $135K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
Median $95K

Servicio al Cliente
$73.5K
Analista de Datos
$115K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$131K
Marketing
$129K
Diseñador de Productos
Median $110K
Gerente de Proyecto
$133K
Reclutador
$161K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Amplify è Reclutador at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $160,800. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Amplify è di $130,117.

