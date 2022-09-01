Directorio de Empresas
Amelia Salarios

El rango salarial de Amelia oscila entre $58,920 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $226,125 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Amelia. Última actualización: 7/30/2025

$160K

Desarrollo de Negocios
$121K
Ingeniero de Software
$58.9K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$226K

Arquitecto de Soluciones
$199K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Amelia es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $226,125. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Amelia es $159,800.

