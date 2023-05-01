Directorio de empresas
Akebia Therapeutics
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Akebia Therapeutics que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Akebia Therapeutics develops and commercializes therapeutics for kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy for anemia due to chronic kidney disease. The company also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate for controlling serum phosphorus levels and treating iron deficiency anemia. Akebia has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in various countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://www.akebia.com
    Sitio web
    2007
    Año de fundación
    426
    # de empleados
    $250M-$500M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Akebia Therapeutics

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Flipkart
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos