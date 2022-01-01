Directorio de Empresas
Airship
Airship Salarios

El rango salarial de Airship oscila entre $71,400 en compensación total anual para un Ventas en el extremo inferior y $187,935 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Airship. Última actualización: 8/24/2025

$160K

Gerente de Producto
$188K
Ventas
$71.4K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $117K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$164K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Airship es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $187,935. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Airship es $140,338.

