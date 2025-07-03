Directorio de empresas
Airalo
Airalo Salarios

El salario de Airalo varía desde $11,760 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el nivel más bajo hasta $104,267 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Airalo. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Servicio al Cliente
$11.8K
Ingeniero de Software
$62.7K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$104K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Airalo es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $104,267. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Airalo es $62,708.

