Adtran Salarios

El rango salarial de Adtran oscila entre $90,000 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $183,046 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Adtran. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $90K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$117K
Gerente de Proyecto
$98K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$183K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Adtran is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,046. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adtran is $107,705.

